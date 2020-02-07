Westport man allegedly breaks into building, pees on carpets

John Green. John Green. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Westport man allegedly breaks into building, pees on carpets 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — A 66-year-old Westport man was arrested after breaking into a building and urinating inside the property, police said.

According to police, multiple complaints were recently made by a property owner on Charles Street, alleging an unknown man had unlawfully entered the building overnight and peed on the carpets.

On Feb. 5 at 1:37 a.m., officers conducted a check of the premises and found a man, identified as John Green, within the building. They also noted the odor and appearance of fresh urine, police said.

Green was subsequently taken into custody and charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief. He was additionally charged with second-degree failure to appear related to a prior arrest for criminal trespass.

Green was unable to post $1,500 bond for the charges and was arraigned in state Superior Court in Norwalk on Feb. 5.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com