Westport man accused of spraying ‘toxic chemicals’ in neighbor’s yard

WESTPORT — A town man faces charges after he was accused of spraying toxic chemicals on his neighbor’s yard, police said.

John Borg, 48, of Westport, was charged with first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree criminal trespass. He was held on a $10,000 bond.

On July 13, officers responded to a home on Sterling Drive around 10 p.m. after getting a call about chemicals being sprayed in the victim’s backyard.

“The victim arrived home and smelled the strong odor of a chemical on her property,” said Lt. Jillian Cabana. “An oily film was observed on her garden plants and her vegetable garden plants. In addition, two portions of her wooden fence were damaged.”

The fire department also responded to investigate and found the substance to be toxic, adding that it could pose a health threat to people or animals, Cabana said. She said it caused more than $12,000 in damages.

Video surveillance form the area showed the suspect, later identified as Borg, walked from his property on Sterling Drive. Police said video surveillance caught a nozzle that appeared to be from a backpack sprayer was put on top of the fence and started to spray liquid onto the victim’s property for several minutes.

More footage showed Borg broke a part of the fence before the nozzle was pushed through the broken part and sprayed directly onto the plants in the victim’s garden, police said.

After, Borg went back to his residence on Sterling Drive.

On Wednesday, police arrested Borg at his home. He was taken to police headquarters and charged. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 19.