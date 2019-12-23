Westport man accused of fleeing scene after car crash

WESTPORT — A 25-year-old Westporter was arrested after allegedly crashing his car and leaving the damaged car at the scene, police said.

On Dec. 22 at 10:53 p.m., a caller reported observing a vehicle at the intersection of Long Lots Road and Bayberry Lane that appeared to have recently been in an accident. When officers arrived, a vehicle with its hazard lights on was found in the rear yard of residence in the area.

Police said it appeared the car drove through the intersection, over the curb and sidewalk, crashed through a fence, severed a pine tree, skidded and came to rest in the backyard of the residence. The vehicle was disabled and heavily damaged with no operator in sight.

Further investigation led police to identify the driver as Andrew Parry, who was eventually found on foot by officers searching the area for him. Parry allegedly admitted he had been operating the vehicle at the time of the accident.

He was subsequently charged with evading responsibility and failure to drive in proper lane. Parry posted $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on Dec. 30.