WESTPORT — The Board of Education is looking to fill a vacancy after board member Youn Su Chao recently stepped down due to personal reasons.

Board Member Lee Goldstein said the news comes with a “heavy heart.”

“It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that our friend and colleague Youn Su Chao is resigning from the board for personal reason,” Goldsetin said during Monday’s school board meeting. “We all wish her and her family all the best.”

Su Chao did not immediately return requests for comment.

The board is looking to fill the vacancy as early as Dec. 20.

Anyone interested in being considered for the position, must be a registered Democrat, willing to be interviewed separately by the Democratic Town Committee and the Board of Education prior to the appointment and willing to serve and attend Board of Education meetings immediately upon appointment, according to the BOE.

The term will span from when the appointment is made until the next the next Board of Education election in November 2023.

Goldstein said letters of interest and applications should be submitted by 5 p.m. on Dec. 13.

Chao’s resignation is one of the many shakeups across the board. On Monday night, the board officially welcomed newly elected members Democrats Kevin Christie and Christina Torres and Republicans Robert Harrington and Dorie Hordon.

Goldstein and the board congratulated all of the newly elected board members.

“We’re really excited to embark on continuing the good work of this board so welcome everybody and thank you for stepping up,” Goldstein said.

The board also elected their board chair and vice chair.

Nominated by Kevin Christie, Goldstein was elected to become the next board chairman, after former chairwoman Candice Savin was appointed to be the third selectwoman further making history in Westport.

Christie said Goldstein’s undeniable passion and dedication to education, the board, its mission and the students is evident in her engagement and her work on the policy committee makes her well suited to represent the board.

Goldstein, who later nominated Liz Heyer for vice chair, echoed those same sentiments for Heyer.

“She is committed to the work of this board,” Goldstein said. “I think it is very evident to everybody that she is so smart and capable and knowledgeable.”