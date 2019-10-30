Westport leaves Halloween postponements up to residents

WESTPORT — With bad weather forecasts reported for Thursday, Westport officials say the decision of when to celebrate Halloween is up to residents.

On Tuesday, the town announced the Emergency Management Team and First Selectman Jim Marpe have received requests to consider moving the holiday to Friday or Saturday.

“Due to the fact that trick-or-treating is not a town-sponsored event, the team agreed that it is best to leave the decision up to families and individual neighborhoods to change the night within their own neighborhood,” the announcement said.

According to the National Weather Service meteorologists, current models indicate that there is a chance for a brief window of drying between 2 and 6 p.m. with heavy rains and wind after 9 p.m.

“In all circumstances, the Emergency Management Team recommends close supervision of all trick-or-treaters and door-to-door trick-or-treating close to home in familiar areas is advisable,” the announcement said.

Motorists are urged to drive with extreme care and to allow for extra time to reach destinations. Drivers are asked to exhibit utmost caution exiting driveways, and to not drive while intoxicated.

Parents or other responsible adults should accompany all elementary children in their travels, the announcement said. Younger children should complete their rounds by 6 p.m. and older ones by 8 p.m. Children are encouraged to travel in small groups and stay in their own neighborhoods for safety.

Costumes should be easily visible and marked with reflectorized tape, and flashlights should be carried at all times. When choosing a costume, stay away from long trailing fabric that could create a fall hazard.

“Children should only go to houses where outside lights are on,” the announcement said. “A darkened house is not prepared to receive them.”