Westport launches program for local businesses struggling during coronavirus pandemic

WESTPORT — A new program has launched to assist businesses in navigating the economic impacts of the coronavirus.

On Thursday, the town announced a partnership with the Westport-based non-profit Social Venture Partners to launch the Local Business Advisor Program. SVP volunteers will be paired with local business owners to provide cost-free, individual and confidential advisory services on a variety of issues, a news release said.

“We are eager to support Westport’s local businesses and help provide the resources they need during this extraordinarily difficult time,” Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker said in a statement. “Our local businesses are the backbone of our community. They not only provide us with many essential goods and services, they are also our friends and neighbors who support our residents in countless ways every day.”

Businesses are eligible to participate in the program if they have a brick-and-mortar presence in Westport, an employee base and have been an established business for at least one year.

Westport-based businesses interested in participating in the program should email LBAPInfo@westportct.gov.