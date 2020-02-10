Westport launches census task force

WESTPORT — First Selectman Jim Marpe announced on Monday that the town is establishing a Complete Count Task Force in anticipation of the April 1 census.

The task force will work to develop and implement a census awareness campaign, which aims to motivate people in Westport to be counted in a timely manner.

“We request participation from you because as a leader in your organization and in our community, you understand what it takes to engage and inspire your Westport network,” Marpe said in a news release.

The first selectman’s office will be in direct communication with the Census Bureau on messaging content and format.

“We will utilize press releases, social media posts and other communications methods to keep Westporters informed and involved,” Marpe said. “As a member of the CCTF, we request that you follow our communications and contribute to the distribution of these messages by utilizing your own outreach methods and networks.”

According to the announcement, the campaign will begin before the first census mailing in March and continue through July when the census counting is complete.

“Your participation is not meant to be time-consuming, but the impact will be enormous,” Marpe said.

Those interested in the initiative should visit census@westportct.gov by Friday after which residents will be placed on a communication distribution list.