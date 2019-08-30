Westport house sells for 2.75 million
The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of Aug. 12 - Aug. 16.
6 Rainey Lane
Price: $955,000
Seller/buyer: Robert W & Aileen A. Thompson to Robert & Lauren Ritchie
6 Keenes Road
Price: $1,760,000
Seller/buyer: Burton I. Orland to Ian & Emily Borg
4 Raymond Place
Price: $1,120,000
Seller/buyer: Peter L. & Johanna Nardin to BGRS Reloation Inc.
4 Raymond Place
Price: $1,120,000
Seller/buyer: BGRS Relocation Inc. to Alexander Joseph Mills & Katie Marie Brosca
12 Highland Road
Price: $848,000
Seller/buyer: Gerald J. & Heather Hall Friel to Shannon James & April Anne Russell
281 Compo Road South
Price: $490,000
Seller/buyer: Ray C. & Indre L. Johnson to Minuteman Trust
173 Sturges Highway
Price: Jonathan Meyer & Leisa Stanton to Stephen A. & Silvana Perelli Vasaka
Seller/buyer: $1,550,000
163 Compo Road South
Price: James A. & Armelle Pouriche Daniels to Gregory M. & Christi Downes
Seller/buyer: $2,750,000
39 Clapboard Hill Road
Price: Karen Kelly Wells & Eileen J. Kelly to Bluewater Clapboard LLC.
Seller/buyer: $700,000
105 Valley Road
Price: John W. Morrell to Gregory & Natalie Schlauch
Seller/buyer: $572,500
35 Bridge Street Unit 102
Price: Elizabeth S. Lewin Estate to Eileen F. Collins
Seller/buyer: $203,000