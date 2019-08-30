Westport house sells for 2.75 million

The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of Aug. 12 - Aug. 16.

6 Rainey Lane

Price: $955,000

Seller/buyer: Robert W & Aileen A. Thompson to Robert & Lauren Ritchie

6 Keenes Road

Price: $1,760,000

Seller/buyer: Burton I. Orland to Ian & Emily Borg

4 Raymond Place

Price: $1,120,000

Seller/buyer: Peter L. & Johanna Nardin to BGRS Reloation Inc.

4 Raymond Place

Price: $1,120,000

Seller/buyer: BGRS Relocation Inc. to Alexander Joseph Mills & Katie Marie Brosca

12 Highland Road

Price: $848,000

Seller/buyer: Gerald J. & Heather Hall Friel to Shannon James & April Anne Russell

281 Compo Road South

Price: $490,000

Seller/buyer: Ray C. & Indre L. Johnson to Minuteman Trust

173 Sturges Highway

Price: Jonathan Meyer & Leisa Stanton to Stephen A. & Silvana Perelli Vasaka

Seller/buyer: $1,550,000

163 Compo Road South

Price: James A. & Armelle Pouriche Daniels to Gregory M. & Christi Downes

Seller/buyer: $2,750,000

39 Clapboard Hill Road

Price: Karen Kelly Wells & Eileen J. Kelly to Bluewater Clapboard LLC.

Seller/buyer: $700,000

105 Valley Road

Price: John W. Morrell to Gregory & Natalie Schlauch

Seller/buyer: $572,500

35 Bridge Street Unit 102

Price: Elizabeth S. Lewin Estate to Eileen F. Collins

Seller/buyer: $203,000