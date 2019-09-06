Westport house sells for 1.49 million

The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of Aug. 19 - Aug. 23.

1 Daybreak Lane

Price: $730,000

Seller/buyer: Lilian Julian & Ena Kunin to Paula Mirabile Baker

17 Weston Road

Price: $585,000

Seller/buyer: U.S. Bank N A-TR to Suchitra & Sadhna Gupta

7 Loretta Court

Price: $1,434,000

Seller/buyer: Kathy H. Weiss to Sanjay &Meenakshi Arora

3 Cottage Lane

Price: $615,000

Seller/buyer: William W. & Susan R. Holden to Scott Seo

11 Tamarac Road

Price: $1,281,500

Seller/buyer: Mark J. Ransom & Nanna K. Cho to Matthew A. & Nancy Crook Pincus

8 Evergreen Parkway

Price: $1,745,000

Seller/buyer: 40 Tamarac Road LLC to William & Meghann Solosy

13 Covlee Drive

Price: $1,900,00

Seller/buyer: Edward M. Prezkop TR to Yoram & Jane Leshem TRS

2 Devon Road

Price: $1,490,000

Seller/buyer: Christopher Hossfeld Miller to Tod Harrison & Jennifer Kuehn

29 Punch Bowl Drive

Price: $962,500

Seller/buyer: Francis B. & Jenifer Gilbert III to John P. & Kelly A. Simpson

45 Compo Beach Road

Price: $2,275,000

Seller/buyer: Sandra H. Stumberger to 45 Compo Beach Road LLC

301 Post Road East Unit 17

Price: $410,000

Seller/buyer: Richard & Cathryn Teigen to Abraham Maimon & Eva Hoffmann

12 Covlee Drive

Price: $1,985,000

Seller/buyer: Sir-12 Covlee LLC to Robert J. & Adele L. Persico