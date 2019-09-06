Westport house sells for 1.49 million
The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of Aug. 19 - Aug. 23.
1 Daybreak Lane
Price: $730,000
Seller/buyer: Lilian Julian & Ena Kunin to Paula Mirabile Baker
17 Weston Road
Price: $585,000
Seller/buyer: U.S. Bank N A-TR to Suchitra & Sadhna Gupta
7 Loretta Court
Price: $1,434,000
Seller/buyer: Kathy H. Weiss to Sanjay &Meenakshi Arora
3 Cottage Lane
Price: $615,000
Seller/buyer: William W. & Susan R. Holden to Scott Seo
11 Tamarac Road
Price: $1,281,500
Seller/buyer: Mark J. Ransom & Nanna K. Cho to Matthew A. & Nancy Crook Pincus
8 Evergreen Parkway
Price: $1,745,000
Seller/buyer: 40 Tamarac Road LLC to William & Meghann Solosy
13 Covlee Drive
Price: $1,900,00
Seller/buyer: Edward M. Prezkop TR to Yoram & Jane Leshem TRS
2 Devon Road
Price: $1,490,000
Seller/buyer: Christopher Hossfeld Miller to Tod Harrison & Jennifer Kuehn
29 Punch Bowl Drive
Price: $962,500
Seller/buyer: Francis B. & Jenifer Gilbert III to John P. & Kelly A. Simpson
45 Compo Beach Road
Price: $2,275,000
Seller/buyer: Sandra H. Stumberger to 45 Compo Beach Road LLC
301 Post Road East Unit 17
Price: $410,000
Seller/buyer: Richard & Cathryn Teigen to Abraham Maimon & Eva Hoffmann
12 Covlee Drive
Price: $1,985,000
Seller/buyer: Sir-12 Covlee LLC to Robert J. & Adele L. Persico