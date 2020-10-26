Westport hosted the new Pumpkinfest over the weekend
Updated
Kate and Augie Wilkinson and their children Jack, 3, Melody, 5, and Emma, 7, paint pumpkins at the Westport Downtown Merchants Association Halloween Family Pumpkinfest in Westport, Conn. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. 150 families dressed in Halloween costumes participated in the socially-distant pumpkin painting event, presented by the Westport Parks & Recreation and Westport Police Athletic League in partnership with the WDMA.
Kate and Augie Wilkinson and their children Jack, 3, Melody, 5, and Emma, 7, paint pumpkins at the Westport Downtown Merchants Association Halloween Family Pumpkinfest in Westport, Conn. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
Kate and Augie Wilkinson and their children Jack, 3, Melody, 5, and Emma, 7, paint pumpkins at the Westport Downtown Merchants Association Halloween Family Pumpkinfest in Westport, Conn. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. 150 families dressed in Halloween costumes participated in the socially-distant pumpkin painting event, presented by the Westport Parks & Recreation and Westport Police Athletic League in partnership with the WDMA.
Kate and Augie Wilkinson and their children Jack, 3, Melody, 5, and Emma, 7, paint pumpkins at the Westport Downtown Merchants Association Halloween Family Pumpkinfest in Westport, Conn. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
The Westport Downtown Merchants Association and the town’s parks and recreation department hosted the Halloween Family Pumpkin Fest on Saturday. The event included pumpkin painting and replaced the annual parade and trick or treating at town hall events, which were canceled due to the coronavirus.