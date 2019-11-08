Westport home sells for $3.2 million

The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of Oct. 21 to Oct. 25.

15 Roosevelt Road

Price: $3,200,000

Seller/buyer: 15 Roosevelt LLC to Minette Nelson & David Eckles

8 Sachem Trail

Price: $567,500

Seller/buyer: Mary Stephenson to Kate E. & Victor M. Pedro

33 Little Fox Lane

Price: $665,000

Seller/buyer: Isadore Jermyn Trust to Shannon Kelly & Liam Hannon

220 Riverside Ave. Unit 4

Price: $680,000

Seller/buyer: 220 Riverside Green LLC to Dayle C. Jensen Trust

20 Dover Road

Price: $1,650,000

Seller/buyer: Matthew C. & Laura Richards to David Briand & Keri Stedman

9 Twin Bridge Acre Road

Price: $530,000

Seller/buyer: Maurice L. Froelich Trustee Jacqueline W. Froelich Revocable Trust to Gary Erskine

19 Crescent Park Road

Price: $316,4500

Seller/buyer: Zhu Wu to Xiangli Wu