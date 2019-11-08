Westport home sells for $3.2 million
The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of Oct. 21 to Oct. 25.
15 Roosevelt Road
Price: $3,200,000
Seller/buyer: 15 Roosevelt LLC to Minette Nelson & David Eckles
8 Sachem Trail
Price: $567,500
Seller/buyer: Mary Stephenson to Kate E. & Victor M. Pedro
33 Little Fox Lane
Price: $665,000
Seller/buyer: Isadore Jermyn Trust to Shannon Kelly & Liam Hannon
220 Riverside Ave. Unit 4
Price: $680,000
Seller/buyer: 220 Riverside Green LLC to Dayle C. Jensen Trust
20 Dover Road
Price: $1,650,000
Seller/buyer: Matthew C. & Laura Richards to David Briand & Keri Stedman
9 Twin Bridge Acre Road
Price: $530,000
Seller/buyer: Maurice L. Froelich Trustee Jacqueline W. Froelich Revocable Trust to Gary Erskine
19 Crescent Park Road
Price: $316,4500
Seller/buyer: Zhu Wu to Xiangli Wu