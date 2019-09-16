Westport home sells for $2.17 million
The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of Aug. 26 - Aug. 30.
9 Rockyfield Road
Price: $2,175,000
Seller/buyer: 9 Rockyfield LLC to Daniel John Orlovsky III
2 Charcoal Lane
Price: $500,000
Seller/buyer: Virginia Cameron to Anton Vataj
28 Calumet Lane
Price: $1,177,500
Seller/buyer: Russell M. Peacock & Rosalind L. Flower to Wendy & Jason Godoy
10 Heathwood Lane
Price: $371,000
Seller/buyer: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA to LSA Properties LLC
242 Bayberry Lane
Price: $770,000
Seller/buyer: Lucy R. Molina to Gabriel Robles & Anne Misner
11 Timber Lane
Price: $410,500
Seller/buyer: John W. Rumley Jr. to Francis B. & Jenifer A. Gilbert III
6 Sylvan Road South
Price: $1,050,000
Seller/buyer: Deutsche Bank National Trust Co, Trustee to Lawrence & Heidi Ferrigno
15 Colonial Road
Price: $1,250,000
Seller/buyer: VanBrodt Estates LLC to Matthew Burrows & Amy Gay
73-75 West Parish Road
Price: $695,000
Seller/buyer: James J. & Geraldine D. Lawrence to Valerie & Paul S. White III
1 Drumlin Road
Price: $539,000
Seller/buyer: Paula Lacy to Alyssa Gatto & Kyle Geltman
1 Rex Lane
Price: $950,000
Seller/buyer: B&A Development LLC to Carol Berkley Living Trust
261 Hillspoint Road
Price: $10,000,000
Seller/buyer: Dianne B. Bernhard to Douglas & Melissa G. Bernstein
23 Dogwood Lane
Price: $1,275,000
Seller/buyer: Darrell & Melenese Ford to Aron & Diana Horn Grossman
53 High Point Road
Price: $720,000
Seller/buyer: Brian E. Gill & Wendy Maggiorotto to Anna Luise Ruttman & Giovanni Astolfi
20 Webb Road
Price: $1,764,000
Seller/buyer: 20 Webb Road LLC to Jason Heaps & Sara Beitman
37 Spicer Road
Price: $429,500
Seller/buyer: Patricia Hart to Spicer37westport LLC