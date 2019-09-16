Westport home sells for $2.17 million

The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of Aug. 26 - Aug. 30.

9 Rockyfield Road

Price: $2,175,000

Seller/buyer: 9 Rockyfield LLC to Daniel John Orlovsky III

2 Charcoal Lane

Price: $500,000

Seller/buyer: Virginia Cameron to Anton Vataj

28 Calumet Lane

Price: $1,177,500

Seller/buyer: Russell M. Peacock & Rosalind L. Flower to Wendy & Jason Godoy

10 Heathwood Lane

Price: $371,000

Seller/buyer: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA to LSA Properties LLC

242 Bayberry Lane

Price: $770,000

Seller/buyer: Lucy R. Molina to Gabriel Robles & Anne Misner

11 Timber Lane

Price: $410,500

Seller/buyer: John W. Rumley Jr. to Francis B. & Jenifer A. Gilbert III

6 Sylvan Road South

Price: $1,050,000

Seller/buyer: Deutsche Bank National Trust Co, Trustee to Lawrence & Heidi Ferrigno

15 Colonial Road

Price: $1,250,000

Seller/buyer: VanBrodt Estates LLC to Matthew Burrows & Amy Gay

73-75 West Parish Road

Price: $695,000

Seller/buyer: James J. & Geraldine D. Lawrence to Valerie & Paul S. White III

1 Drumlin Road

Price: $539,000

Seller/buyer: Paula Lacy to Alyssa Gatto & Kyle Geltman

1 Rex Lane

Price: $950,000

Seller/buyer: B&A Development LLC to Carol Berkley Living Trust

261 Hillspoint Road

Price: $10,000,000

Seller/buyer: Dianne B. Bernhard to Douglas & Melissa G. Bernstein

23 Dogwood Lane

Price: $1,275,000

Seller/buyer: Darrell & Melenese Ford to Aron & Diana Horn Grossman

53 High Point Road

Price: $720,000

Seller/buyer: Brian E. Gill & Wendy Maggiorotto to Anna Luise Ruttman & Giovanni Astolfi

20 Webb Road

Price: $1,764,000

Seller/buyer: 20 Webb Road LLC to Jason Heaps & Sara Beitman

37 Spicer Road

Price: $429,500

Seller/buyer: Patricia Hart to Spicer37westport LLC