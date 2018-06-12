Westport fourth grader dead after weekend car accident

WESTPORT — Perrin Delorey, a Westport fourth-grader, died Monday from injuries sustained in a car accident in upstate New York Sunday.

Westport Superintendent of Schools Colleen Palmer sent an email to parents Tuesday notifying the community of Delorey’s death.

“It is with significant sadness that our school community has experienced the sudden loss of fourth-grade student Perrin Delorey. Perrin passed away yesterday after being involved in a car accident on Sunday, June 10, 2018. As a school community, we express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Perrin,” Palmer wrote. “I send this note out with a heavy heart that we have lost such an amazing little boy who was loved by so many and who exuded life in all he did. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

New York State Police was called to a two-vehicle, head-on collision in Sharon, N.Y., around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Police said it appeared that the driver, James C. Delorey, 49, of Westport, was heading eastbound when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a vehicle traveling westbound.

Both Delorey and his front-seat passenger, Angela H. Ryan, 47, were taken to the Albany Medical Center Hospital but are listed as stable. Perrin Delorey, 10, was in the backseat of the vehicle and suffered serious head and internal injuries. He was also transferred to Albany Medical Center Hospital and was on life support following the accident. Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Palmer wrote that an after-hours open house will be hosted Tuesday at Greens Farms Elementary School to “provide support and comfort for students and parents of GFS.” In addition, a parent informational session on how to talk to children about grieving and loss will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Long Lots School.

The crash is under investigation by New York State Police.

