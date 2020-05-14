Westport first selectman provides guidelines on beach parking

WESTPORT — Town residents planning to visit local beaches or go golfing on this weekend need to have a resident emblem and should expect fewer people at the sites and longer waits to enter.

First Selectman Jim Marpe announced guidelines for beach parking and the golf course at Longshore Park that will reopen on Friday.

“I’m excited that you’ll have more opportunity for being outdoors and enjoying our wonderful parks,” Marpe said in a press release on Thursday. “For the reopening of our beaches and golf course to succeed, caution and mutual respect are essential.”

Compo Beach and Soundview parking lots will reopen at 50 percent capacity for Westporters and Westonites with valid 2020 beach emblems. A valid beach emblem will also be necessary for parking in some Longshore Club Park lots.

Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe speaks on the announcement that...

Marpe said residents will have to maintain at least six feet of distance from others who are not members of their immediate household. Face coverings are also required if a resident is in a position where they are not able to socially distance.

With the golf course set to open, he asked walkers, joggers and cyclists to avoid the area for safety in case of errant golf balls.

Parks and Recreation staff will oversee traffic at the parking lot gates, and will turn residents away if the 50 percent capacity is reached.

“We will have signage at key locations on the approaches to Compo Beach to warn you of this before you arrive at the beach,” Marpe said. “You may have to pursue alternate forms, return at a later time or prepare to visit on another day.”

Residents may bring their own umbrellas, chairs, blankets and towels. However, he said tents, pop-ups, Frisbees and sports equipment must be left at home.

“We are not allowing any type of activity that has the potential for people encroaching on others,” Marpe said. “The playground, basketball courts, skate park, volleyball courts, pickleball courts and softball field remain closed at this time.”

Restrictions may change over time based on guidance from federal and state authorities, he said.

“Remember that everyone in town is relying on your compliance,” Marpe said. “Strict adherence to social distancing and face covering requirements is imperative if we are to keep the beaches and golf course open.”

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com