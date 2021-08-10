Westport first selectman 'encourages,' but does not mandate, masks in indoor spaces

WESTPORT — First Selectman Jim Marpe is encouraging town residents to wear a mask in indoor public spaces due to increasing COVID-19 cases in Fairfield County, but has not called for a mandate.
In a statement issued late Tuesday afternoon, Marpe said, “Westport is not mandating masks at this time. However, given the rapid spread of the Delta variant, we are requesting that residents return to a higher level of vigilance. ... The Delta variant is much more contagious than (the previous strains of) COVID-19 and extra precautions are warranted. Wearing a mask and exercising caution whether it is in Westport, another community, or in a place of business should be consistent.”