WESTPORT — First Selectman Jim Marpe has announced Jeffrey Dunkerton as the new town clerk.

Dunkerton will replace longtime town clerk Patricia Strauss who retired in December. He will assume his duties effective Jan. 19, the news release said.

“I am very impressed with Jeff’s background and employment history,” Marpe said Wednesday. “His dedication, experience and commitment to this chosen profession are precisely what we are looking for in a town clerk. We look forward to having Jeff join the town staff in this important leadership role.”

Dunkerton will be paid $95,000 annually.

Dunkerton was most recently the assistant town clerk for Danbury, where he was responsible for the automation of the town clerk’s office — including digitizing all city records. He also performed several management and administrative functions including the preparation of department budgets and the day-to-day oversight of department staff, the news release said.

Prior to working in Danbury, Dunkerton was a registrar of voters in Brookfield and was an operations manager for a division of Pitney Bowes. He is a volunteer firefighter in Brookfield, a Marine Patrol Officer for the Candlewood Lake Authority, and a mentor with the Danbury Schools & Business Collaborative program.

Dunkerton lives in Brookfield with his wife Amber and their two sons.

Unlike other towns, the town clerk position is appointed in Westport, not elected.

“We look forward to working with Jeffrey in his new position,” Representative Town Meeting Moderator Velma Heller said. “I’m certain that he will be a very effective town clerk.”

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com