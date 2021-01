WESTPORT — First responders in town started receiving the COVID-19 vaccine this week, which many saw as an encouraging start to the new year.

“The vaccines are a sign of hope for the local EMS volunteers and staff after ten months of treating the community’s COVID-19 patients,” the Westport Emergency Medical Service said in a news release.

This week’s vaccinations are part of a national roll-out to frontline medical personnel. EMTs and paramedics who serve on Westport’s ambulances, as well as other first responders from the police and fire departments, received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine was given at the Westport-Weston Health District, whose nurses were able to administer the shots after a small shipment of the vaccine was received.

The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention has authorized first responders to go to any certified vaccine clinic in the state, allowing those who live outside of Westport to find a clinic closer to their own home, according to the release.

“However, having the ability to administer vaccinations in-town will make it easier and more efficient for the emergency medical service providers to receive their shots, keeping them protected as COVID-19 case numbers rise in the region,” the release said.

This first round comes as Gov. Ned Lamont touted on Wednesday that the state has administered nearly 55,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, ranking among the nation’s leaders in distribution rate.

“We encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as it is available to you,” said Westport EMS Deputy Director Marc Hartog. “In the meantime, we’ll continue to wear masks, wash our hands frequently, and practice social distancing, and ask all of you to do the same.”

A majority of the service’s volunteers and staff members have said they will get the vaccine as soon as it’s available to them, with many receiving their first dose just this week, the release said.

“Only one member of Westport Emergency Medical Service has been diagnosed with COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, a monumental feat for the nearly 75 members which can be attributed to strict infection control and PPE protocols that keep them, and patients, safe,” the release said.