Westport firefighters rescue trapped dog

WESTPORT — Firefighters rescued a dog stuck in the ductwork of a home Monday, according to the Westport Fire Department.

The call came in Monday afternoon, according to the department.

“Firefighters were able to gain access to the dog and remove it from the ductwork,” officials said on Facebook .”The 14 year old canine, Riley, a Schnoodle was uninjured and very happy to be reunited with its family.”

