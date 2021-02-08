Westport fire displaces three residents

WESTPORT — A duplex fire displaced three people Sunday, officials said.

Crews responded to the home on Bayberry Lane around 6:30 a.m. and found fire on the first and second floors and the attic.

A working carbon monoxide detector alerted the second-floor residents to the fire, who then told those on the first floor to evacuate. All of the residents were outside by the time crews arrived, officials said.

The Westport Fire Department responded with four engines, one ladder truck, one rescue truck and two shift commanders. They used two hoses to knock out the fire, officials said. Westport Police and EMS also responded and the Wilton and the Wilton and Fairfield fire departments covered the stations during the call.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was investigated by the Westport Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Westport Fire Department reminds residents to have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors on all floors of their homes.