Westport finance board cuts $750k from town budget

The Board of Finance reviewed the town budget on Wednesday. Taken March 10, 2020 in Westport, Conn.

WESTPORT — The Board of Finance unanimously voted to trim the First Selectmen’s proposed $75.7 million budget by one percent, or around $750,000.

First Selectman Jim Marpe said the one percent ask was something doable through a combination of revenue and cost reductions.

“We will find it among the various departments and we’ve already started to work on that,” Marpe said at the meeting on Wednesday. “I have some sense of comfort that when we come back on April 1 we can identify those locations.”

The BOF also elected to cut the Westport Transit District’s $359,000 budget by $39,000. Last year, a similar cut was overturned by the Representative Town Meeting in a unanimous vote.

“My prayer is that we have a good discussion about transportation strategy,” BOF Chair Brian Stern said, adding a discussion was necessary about the town’s need for the commuter shuttle service.

Town departments will return on April 1 to explain how they will make cuts, or ask for a restoration.

This story will be updated.

