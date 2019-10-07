-
Election season is well underway with signs of candidates being seen around town. Taken on 180 Bayberry Lane in Westport, CT. on Sept. 10, 2019.
Photo: Lynandro Simmons/Hearst Connecticut Media
Here is a list of who is running in Westport’s municipal elections this November. Click on candidates’ names to learn where they stand on local issues. Answers are based on a questionnaire sent to all candidates by the Westport News.
Representative Town Meeting
Kristan Mott Purcell
Richard Jaffe
Matthew Mandell
Chris Tait
TJ Elgin
Christine Meiers Schatz
Jay Keenan
Harris Falk
Louis M. Mall
Arline P. Gertzoff
Ross Burkhardt
Jimmy Izzo
Amy Kaplan
Mark Friedman
Chris Pulichino
Noah Hammond
Andrew Colabella
Kristan Hamlin
Jeffrey N. Wieser
Peter A. Gold
Gregory Kraut
Richard Lowenstein
Karen A. Kramer
Nicole Klein
Candace Dohn Banks
Cathy Talmadge
Chas Durkin
Seth Braunstein
Jessica Bram
Ellen Lautenberg Hendel
Jack Klinge
Lauren Karpf
Brandi Briggs
Lisa Parrelli Gray
Carla L. Rea
Stephen Shackelford
Wendy G. Batteau
Lisa Newman
Lauren Soloff
Velma E. Heller
Kristin Schneeman
Sal Liccione
Albert T. Strazza
Board of Education
Youn Su Chao
Lee Goldstein
Liz Heyer
Vik Muktavaram
Board of Finance
Nancie Dupier
Sheri Gordon
James A. Foster
Michael Guadarrama
Jay DesMarteau
Planning & Zoning Commission
Paul Lebowitz
Jon Olefson
Al Gratrix
Chip Stephens
Cathy Walsh
Joseph Strickland Jr.
Zoning Board of Appeals
Jim Ezzes
Tom Hood
Liz Wong
Board of Assessment Appeals
Garson Heller Jr.