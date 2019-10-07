Meet the candidates: Westport election guide 2019

Election season is well underway with signs of candidates being seen around town. Taken on 180 Bayberry Lane in Westport, CT. on Sept. 10, 2019. Election season is well underway with signs of candidates being seen around town. Taken on 180 Bayberry Lane in Westport, CT. on Sept. 10, 2019. Photo: Lynandro Simmons/Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Lynandro Simmons/Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Meet the candidates: Westport election guide 2019 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Here is a list of who is running in Westport’s municipal elections this November. Click on candidates’ names to learn where they stand on local issues. Answers are based on a questionnaire sent to all candidates by the Westport News.

Representative Town Meeting

Kristan Mott Purcell

Richard Jaffe

Matthew Mandell

Chris Tait

TJ Elgin

Christine Meiers Schatz

Jay Keenan

Harris Falk

Louis M. Mall

Arline P. Gertzoff

Ross Burkhardt

Jimmy Izzo

Amy Kaplan

Mark Friedman

Chris Pulichino

Noah Hammond

Andrew Colabella

Kristan Hamlin

Jeffrey N. Wieser

Peter A. Gold

Gregory Kraut

Richard Lowenstein

Karen A. Kramer

Nicole Klein

Candace Dohn Banks

Cathy Talmadge

Chas Durkin

Seth Braunstein

Jessica Bram

Ellen Lautenberg Hendel

Jack Klinge

Lauren Karpf

Brandi Briggs

Lisa Parrelli Gray

Carla L. Rea

Stephen Shackelford

Wendy G. Batteau

Lisa Newman

Lauren Soloff

Velma E. Heller

Kristin Schneeman

Sal Liccione

Albert T. Strazza

Board of Education

Youn Su Chao

Lee Goldstein

Liz Heyer

Vik Muktavaram

Board of Finance

Nancie Dupier

Sheri Gordon

James A. Foster

Michael Guadarrama

Jay DesMarteau

Planning & Zoning Commission

Paul Lebowitz

Jon Olefson

Al Gratrix

Chip Stephens

Cathy Walsh

Joseph Strickland Jr.

Zoning Board of Appeals

Jim Ezzes

Tom Hood

Liz Wong

Board of Assessment Appeals

Garson Heller Jr.