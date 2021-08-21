Westport deputy fire chief returns from fighting blazes in Minn., Mont.
Westport Deputy Fire Chief Michael Kronickworked to battle and contain wildfires in Minnesota and Montana.
Deputy Chief Michael Kronick, from the Westport Fire Department, was on assignment from July 29 to Aug. 14, 2021 with the Connecticut Interstate Fire Crew. During the assignment, the crew worked to battle and contain wildfires in Minnesota and Montana.
In the dog days of summer, when many people were likely sneaking off to spend a few days at the beach, Michael Kronick traveled across the country to keep fires from destroying forests and homes in Minnesota and Montana.
From July 28 to Aug. 14, Kronick — deputy chief with the Westport Fire Department — was on a national wildfire assignment with the
Connecticut Interstate Fire Crew, an interagency organization under the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Crew members are deployed nationwide to help protect lives, personal property, and natural resources threatened by wildfire.
