STAMFORD — Breno Donatti met his wife just steps away from the Ferguson Library, and he’s hoping the site proves fortuitous yet again.
The Stamford resident is opening a new location for his coffee business, Winfield Street Coffee, inside the library this summer. The new shop will replace the recently departed Starbucks, which had been in the spot for 20 years and decided not to renew its lease.
Once open, Winfield Street will be only the second specialty coffee provider in downtown, alongside nearby Lorca.
The Brazilian-born Donatti said he couldn’t have found a better home for his new location. The original Winfield Street Coffee shop is located in Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y.
“It’s an amazing spot, right downtown, with great visibility,” he said.
It also is only about four blocks from Donatti’s Stamford home. Shop-owner won’t be the first Stamford job for the UConn-Stamford graduate, however.
He previously worked at the former Sundance Café & Wine Bar on Broad Street, a job that brought him into contact with Jeanette Vecchione-Donatti.
On an August day in 2009, she was walking down Broad Street with a friend she was visiting. Donatti, who was returning to the cafe after delivering catering, overheard his future wife tell her friend she didn’t like Starbucks.
Sensing an opening, Donatti said, “There’s a great coffee shop right across the street.”
His pitch worked, as the women went to the café, which has since closed. He invited them to come back to see live music at night, and sure enough, they came to that as well.
Donatti ended up with her phone number, and the courtship began.
This August, 10 years after that fateful encounter, Donatti will open his coffee shop mere feet away from where the two first met.
But Donatti’s love story wasn’t the reason Alice Knapp, president of The Ferguson Library, chose his business over other proposals.
In fact, she didn’t hear the story until after Winfield was chosen.
The Stamford location will offer North Carolina-based Counter Culture Coffee, and will serve fresh baked goods, sandwiches and salads.
The coffee options include the drip variety to espressos, lattes and cappuccinos, and even the Cuban cortadito, a mixture of espresso with condensed milk.
Knapp said she hopes the local business will be more involved in library events and an attraction for visitors.
“What we really did want was someone who was unique and had a unique perspective,” she said.
The new business will be unique in its partnership with Domus, a nonprofit that helps high-risk youth in Stamford.
Mike Duggan, president of Domus, said Knapp put him in touch with Donatti, and there was an “instant connection.”
Together, they set up a relationship in which Domus youth will work at the coffee shop. Before the store even opens, Domus clients will help build the space, including furniture and cabinetry.
“I’ve always wanted to have a place where our young people could develop and get skills and get paying jobs,” Duggan said.
Donatti said he plans to continue to expand his business, and expects to open a location in Miami. The Stamford store will serve as the model for any new location.
