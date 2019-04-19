  • A crash on Wedgewood Road in Westport, Conn., on April 18, 2019. Photo: Contributed Photo / Westport Fire Department / Contributed Photo / Connecticut Post Contributed

    A crash on Wedgewood Road in Westport, Conn., on April 18, 2019.

    A crash on Wedgewood Road in Westport, Conn., on April 18, 2019.

    Photo: Contributed Photo / Westport Fire Department / Contributed Photo
Photo: Contributed Photo / Westport Fire Department / Contributed Photo
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

A crash on Wedgewood Road in Westport, Conn., on April 18, 2019.

A crash on Wedgewood Road in Westport, Conn., on April 18, 2019.

Photo: Contributed Photo / Westport Fire Department / Contributed Photo

WESTPORT — A town utility pole was apparently snapped in two after a collision Thursday afternoon.

Police, fire and emergency medical services personnel responded to the crash, which happened on Wedgewood Road.

Fire officials said one vehicle, shown in pictures from the scene to be a minivan, hit and damaged a pole. There was no immediate word on injuries to those involved.

The crash caused a power outage to the area as crews worked to repair the pole. By 8 p.m., there was no indication that any Eversource Energy customers in Westport remained without power.