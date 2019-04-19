Westport crash snaps utility pole

A crash on Wedgewood Road in Westport, Conn., on April 18, 2019.

WESTPORT — A town utility pole was apparently snapped in two after a collision Thursday afternoon.

Police, fire and emergency medical services personnel responded to the crash, which happened on Wedgewood Road.

Fire officials said one vehicle, shown in pictures from the scene to be a minivan, hit and damaged a pole. There was no immediate word on injuries to those involved.

The crash caused a power outage to the area as crews worked to repair the pole. By 8 p.m., there was no indication that any Eversource Energy customers in Westport remained without power.