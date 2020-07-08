Westport coronavirus report: 298 confirmed cases, 15 probable

Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, the Westport Weston Health District arranged for additional community testing. Residents of Westport and Weston were tested by Murphy Medical Associates, a private company, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. less Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, ... more Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Westport coronavirus report: 298 confirmed cases, 15 probable 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — The town reported 298 confirmed coronavirus cases and 15 probable cases, according to state officials on Wednesday.

Weston reported 62 confirmed cases and three probable cases, according to state officials. The state hospitalization rates increased with 88 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, five more than the previous day. Fairfield County also saw an increase with 34 patients currently hospitalized, eight more than the previous day.

As of Wednesday, there are 16,220 confirmed coronavirus cases and 639 probable cases in Fairfield County with 45,129 confirmed cases and 1,979 probable cases in the state. There have been 1,072 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Fairfield County with an additional 306 probable deaths associated with COVID-19.

State officials reported 16 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Westport with an additional seven probable deaths. Two Weston residents have died with COVID-19.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com