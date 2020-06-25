Westport coronavirus report: 289 confirmed cases, 15 probable

WESTPORT — The town reported 289 confirmed coronavirus cases and 15 probable cases, according to state officials on Wednesday, unchanged from the previous day.

Weston reported 63 confirmed cases and 3 probable cases, according to state officials. Hospitalization rates continued to decline statewide with 122 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, two fewer than the previous day. The decline also continued in Fairfield County with 46 patients currently hospitalized in Fairfield County, one fewer than the previous day.

As of Thursday, there are 15,914 confirmed coronavirus cases and 633 probable cases in Fairfield County with 44,018 confirmed cases and 1,976 probable cases in the state. There have been 1,069 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Fairfield County with an additional 304 probable deaths associated with COVID-19.

State officials reported 16 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Westport with an additional seven probable deaths. Two Weston residents have died with COVID-19.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com