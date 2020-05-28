Westport coronavirus report: 285 confirmed cases

Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, the Westport Weston Health District arranged for additional community testing. Residents of Westport and Weston were tested by Murphy Medical Associates, a private company, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

WESTPORT — There are now 285 confirmed coronavirus cases in town, according to state officials on Thursday.

Weston reported 62 confirmed cases. The statewide decline of hospitalization rates continued with 648 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, 36 fewer than the previous day. There are 211 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Fairfield County, nine fewer than the previous day.

On Wednesday, the state Department of Public Health posted a statement in its updates due to adjusted case numbers.

“The staff at the Department of Public Health have removed 356 cases and 808 tests in the past 24 hours,which were identified as duplicates in the system, affecting both test and overall case numbers,” it reads. “Since yesterday, there have been 341 new positive cases, and 5,215 new tests were reported.”

As of Thursday, there are 15,353 confirmed cases in Fairfield County with 41,559 in the state. There have been 3,826 deaths associated with COVID-19, with 1,246 in Fairfield County.

State officials reported 21 Westport residents and one Weston resident have died with COVID-19.

“All data in this report are preliminary; data for previous dates will be updated as new reports are received and data errors are corrected,” a statement reads on the report.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com