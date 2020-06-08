Westport coronavirus report: 280 confirmed cases, 16 probable

Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, the Westport Weston Health District arranged for additional community testing. Residents of Westport and Weston were tested by Murphy Medical Associates, a private company, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. less Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, ... more Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Westport coronavirus report: 280 confirmed cases, 16 probable 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — The town reported 280 confirmed coronavirus cases and 16 probable cases, according to state officials on Monday.

Weston reported 62 confirmed cases with one probable case. Hospitalization rates declined statewide with 324 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, nine fewer than the previous day. Fairfield County saw an increase in hospitalizations with 114 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, three more than the previous day.

As of Monday, there are 15,379 confirmed cases and 713 probable cases in Fairfield County with 42,017 confirmed cases and 2,075 probable cases in the state. There have been 1,023 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Fairfield County with an additional 293 probable deaths associated with COVID-19.

State officials reported 16 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Westport with an additional seven probable deaths. Two Weston residents have died with COVID-19.

