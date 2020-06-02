Westport coronavirus report: 275 confirmed cases, 16 probable

Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, the Westport Weston Health District arranged for additional community testing. Residents of Westport and Weston were tested by Murphy Medical Associates, a private company, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. less Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, ... more Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Westport coronavirus report: 275 confirmed cases, 16 probable 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — The town reported 275 confirmed coronavirus cases and 16 probable cases, according to state officials on Tuesday.

Weston reported 62 confirmed cases with one probable case. Hospitalization rates declined statewide with 434 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, 20 fewer than the previous day. There are 153 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Fairfield County, four fewer than the previous day.

As of Tuesday, there are 15,073 confirmed cases and 703 probable cases in Fairfield County with 40,941 confirmed cases and 2,038 probable cases in the state. There have been 996 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Fairfield County with an additional 291 probable deaths associated with COVID-19.

State officials reported 21 total Westport residents and two Weston residents have died with COVID-19.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com