WESTPORT — A local planner is hoping it could become a little easier for medical facilities to come into town.

Richard Redniss, of Redniss and Mead, is proposing text amendments to Westport’s zoning regulations that could lessen the parking requirement for medical facilities, which he says is one of the bigger barriers for them coming.

He said the changes he’s suggesting could help address the growing need of medical office space and make commercial office space more responsive to the changing marketplace by creating parking standards that support those needs.

“This is a new tool that can then be applied universally in all zones,” Redniss said. “When you have a special permit it allows you to tailor it to the exact use, mix of uses and location. In this particular instance, and most of these instances, you’ve got to have your parking contained on site. We are a very over parked society. There is a practical self policing reality to right sizing your parking and service to your tenants.”

Redniss said while Westport has one of the lowest vacancy rates in the area, there are still more than 224,000 square feet of vacant office space.

One of his suggestions is creating a Parking Management Plan, which outlines how the parking is used — such as, valet services or tandem spaces — as well as helping to promotes walking, biking or shared vehicles.

He’s also proposing lessening the parking requirement for medical buildings and letting them use alternative methods. He said one such approach could be valet services at these potential medical office spaces where the parking does not meet the current medical office parking requirements.

Planning and Zoning Director Mary Young said the text amendment derives from a need for parking relief.

She referenced a project at 191 Post Road West, where in 2019 the commission was initially told that the town’s medical parking requirements were too “intense” and needed to be modified because there wasn’t enough parking to accommodate the regulations’ parking requirements for medical facilities.

“Because of our parking regulations these offices cannot be used for medical,” said Danielle Dobin, the planning and zoning commission chairman. “I think the idea of having more medical office tenets in Westport in and of itself could be a good idea, but we have to of course figure out if this is the way to do it and whether or not this makes sense.”

She said there is a lot to consider and questions if they wanted to allow more flexibility in how office buildings are used.

Dobin said she knows that if they don’t make this change, tenants who are looking to go to Westport could go to Norwalk, Fairfield or Wilton instead. Each of these towns have higher levels of vacancies than Westport.

Young said the text amendment has grown on her and now sees ‘the glass half full” because of the positive sustainable impact that this change could have.

“I have been persuaded,” Young said. “This would be a good next step toward [for us] trying to integrate into the zoning regulations opportunities for some sustainable efforts to be made when granting parking relief.”

She said the parking management system would be a newly defined term and would look to the future for alternative ways to address the parking demand.

Redniss said that these parking changes have been successful in other towns and have been used extensively in Stamford, as well as was recently adopted in New Canaan.

Commissioner Michael Cammeyer said that while he applauds the concept of trying to figure something out, he’s concerned about what happens if the idea fails and the result is a site residents cannot park at. He suggested a sub-committee should figure out if it actually works or start off with just one site and go from there.

Commissioner Amie Tesler also voiced several concerns including if people actually want this and who will absorb the financial cost of the valet parking.

After a long discussion about the plan at a recent meeting, the planning and zoning commission gave Young the green light to push the amendment forward for a formal public hearing.

However, Commissioner Nicole Laskin summed up the overall feelings of the commission.

“I’m not against it and I’m not necessarily for it yet. I need to think it over a little bit more,” Laskin said.

serenity.bishop@hearstmediact.com