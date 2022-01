WESTPORT — The district is proposing bringing in two modular units since space has become an ongoing issue with the growing enrollment at Coleytown Elementary School and Stepping Stones Preschool.

Assistant Superintendent Mike Rizzo said the challenge of classroom space has been an area of focus at the two schools for quite some time.

“Reviewing the projected enrollment for the 2022-23 school year at CES and SSP, and with an understanding of all the work to date, there was an immediate need for an additional classroom section for 2022-23,” Rizzo said.

He said during the 2016-17 school year, a presentation regarding the preschool’s increasing enrollment was made to the school board and even then, the presentation noted the capacity of Westport’s facilities and flagged it as an area of focus moving forward.

Rizzo said since the increase was flagged as an area of focus in 2016-17, the programs have been able to get by through creativity and collaboration by the administrative team. This includes repurposing classrooms, offices, and other spaces; combining teachers with smaller classes into single classrooms; and dividing larger single spaces into two smaller spaces.

Enrollment at CES has increased by 20 percent in the past five years, according to the presentation Rizzo gave to the board on Monday night. He said the enrollment is projected to grow an additional 7 percent in the next five years.

Rizzo said eight combined classroom sections are projected at CES and SSP for the next school year, the highest in the past eight years.

“The need for a short and long term solution has become increasingly apparent,” Rizzo said.

Rizzo said the priorities will be to provide the school space to continue the programs, keep the preschool in a single location and work toward a long-term solution. They had previously talked about splitting the preschool between two locations, but determined it was inefficient and sidelined the idea.

In the short-term, school officials have come up with the three possible solutions that could help address the issues. Plan A would install two modular units at CES to create additional space. The $750,000 or so for the units will be included in the capital budget as part of the 2022-23 budget process.

Rizzo said it is important to note that the delivery of modular units may take up to 24 weeks, approximately 12 weeks longer than anticipated. He said this necessitates Plan B, which would allow school officials to develop an interim plan of repurposing current space as the schools wait on the modular units.

Plan C would create a second place for the Stepping Stones Preschool and divide the current program between the two locations. That other possible location hasn’t been determined.

“The positive aspects of this proposal would be to increase our capacity across the district to serve our preschool students and families,” Rizzo said. “There are, however, very significant negative aspects of this plan including educational, financial, and facility impacts.”

For a long-term solution, Rizzo said the needs of the schools should be looked at “holistically” within the overall district facilities plan, including any opportunities that may exist with the current planning for Long Lots Elementary School.

“The educational benefit of maintaining SSP as a program in a single location has been expressed by staff and families on multiple occasions, “ Rizzo said. “Nevertheless, it is responsible and appropriate as a district to understand the financial implications of such priorities as part of developing a budget.”

Rizzo recommended that as a short-term solution, Westport should get the modular units and create a plan to repurpose existing space. He said the district should also work on the long-term solution.

No action was taken during Monday’s meeting. The board will review the presentation and decide on the best plan to move forward later.

serenity.bishop@hearstmediact.com