Westport cancels two summer camp programs

WESTPORT — The town’s Parks and Recreation Department has canceled its RECing Crew and Camp Compo summer programs because of the COVID-19 health crisis.

“Due to the many restrictions placed upon camps by the state, the limited number of children that could be served, limitations of social distancing and the new unknowns related to Pediatric Inflammatory Multisystem Syndrome, we are concerned about our ability to provide these programs in a safe manner,” Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Fava said in a news release on Tuesday. “Additionally, they would not be the camp experiences that our campers and parents have come to expect.”

Other Parks and Recreation summer programs are currently being evaluated and restructured to meet the necessary requirements, the news release said. Information on the programs and registration will be provided as soon as they are finalized.

“This was not an easy decision to make,” First Selectman Jim Marpe said, “but after consulting with staff and the Westport-Weston Health District, we believe this is the right decision for our specific programs. The health and safety of our participants and staff, and the larger community, is our foremost concern.”

“In light of that and the uncertainties related to the Pediatric Inflammatory Multisystem Syndrome, there was too much health risk as it pertains to these programs,” Marpe said.

For updates on other summer programs ran by the department, residents can visit westportct.gov. For all town updates regarding the coronavirus residents can visit www.westportct.gov/covid19.