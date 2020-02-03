Police: Westport restaurant owner tried to put out fire while patrons dined

WESTPORT — The owner of the Little Kitchen of Westport was arrested after allegedly not reporting a fire at his restaurant, police said.

On Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. police responded to Little Kitchen on Post Road East to assist Westport Fire Department in an investigation. According to police the Westport Fire Department responded to the location on complaint of flames emanating from the roof.

Responding fire units determined there had been an active fire in the kitchen of the restaurant and the owner, identified as Qing Wan, 52, of Riverside, allegedly attempted to extinguish it using buckets of water and a fire extinguisher. According to police, no effort was made to evacuate the restaurant of workers and patrons nor any attempt to pull the fire alarm or contact the fire department. An infant was also reported among the patrons inside the restaurant at the time of the incident.

Wan was subsequently taken into custody and charged with reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a minor. He posted $2,500 bond and is schedule to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on Feb. 6.

