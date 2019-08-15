Westport beaches reopen for swimming

WESTPORT — Westport beaches have been cleared for swimming after a sewage leak near Saugatuck Elementary School, Westport-Weston Health District Director Mark Cooper said.

The Westport Fire Department announced on Wednesday they were notified sewage was coming up from a manhole in front of the school on Riverside Avenue. Cooper said in an abundance of caution beaches were temporarily closed Wednesday afternoon while his department collected water samples.

“After the big spill there’s a lot of sensitivity to the river so we just wanted to make sure it’s safe,” he said, adding results would come in later this afternoon.

Earthplace will also collect more water samples today, Cooper said. The recent leak was described as significantly smaller than last week’s sewer leakage. Due to the spill area being limited, he said there is no longer any prohibitions.

“It was a very small leak compared to the last one, but out an abundance of caution we closed the beach yesterday afternoon,” Cooper said.

