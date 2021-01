WESTPORT — Miriam Nelson is officially taking over as the Newman’s Own Foundation president and chief executive officer.

She spent four years as a board member for Newman Own’s Inc. — the business arm of Newman’s Own — prior to serving as the acting president and CEO for the independent, private foundation, according to a news release.

“I have long been inspired by Paul Newman’s path-breaking model of founding a business that gives away all profits to good causes,” Nelson said in a statement. “His compassion for children facing adversity resonates with me. To be able to draw on my experience to further the mission of the foundation is truly an honor.”

Newman’s Own Foundation was started in 2005. The profits and royalties from Newman’s Own products have been donated to nonprofit organizations around the world and the local community since 1982, including the Westport Country Playhouse, the Westport Volunteer Emergency Medical Service and Person-to-Person. More than $560 million has been donated since 1982, according to the release.

Bob Forrester, who had led the organization since founder Paul Newman’s death in 2008, was fired in 2019 following an investigation into harassment allegations from female employees.

Jennifer Smith Turner was then appointed as the interim president and CEO on an interim basis and Nelson took over last January.

“Dr. Nelson’s unique combination of talents and experiences will set a course for Newman’s Own Foundation to make focused and sustainable change,” Board Chairman Michael Clayton said in a statement.

Nelson, who is from Media, Pa., is a health and nutrition scholar, a policy adviser and author of 10 books to help women live strong and healthy lives. Her research and civic action has been dedicated to public health, children’s wellness, sustainability and food systems, according to the release.

She also previously served as the president of Hampshire College, director of the Sustainability Institute at the University of New Hampshire and associate dean at Tufts University’s Tisch College of Civic Life. She also founded — and for 15 years directed — the John Hancock Research Center on Physical Activity, Nutrition, and Obesity Prevention at Tufts University.

She co-founded ChildObesity180, an initiative that First Lady Michelle Obama supported through her “Let’s Move” campaign. Nelson served as the vice chair of the Physical Activity Guidelines Advisory Committee for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in 2008 and worked on two Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committees at the federal level.

Nelson holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Vermont and a doctorate from Tufts University.