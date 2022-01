Screenshot from the Town of Westport feed of the Board of Selectmen meeting.

WESTPORT — TEAM Westport, the town’s diversity engagement committee, has announced the topic for its 2022 Teen Diversity Essay Contest.

Now in its ninth year, the contest asks teens to address “Why it can be so difficult to talk about race.” Prior years’ challenges, which tackled topics from white privilege and Black Lives Matter to micro-aggressions and stereotypes have drawn widespread attention and engagement in Westport and beyond.

“From individuals to governments, on local, state and national levels, the discussion of race in the U.S. persists as a kind of national conundrum,” stated TEAM Westport Chair Harold Bailey, Jr. “Now in our ninth year of the Teen Diversity Essay Contest, TEAM Westport welcomes the opportunity for Westport youth to weigh in on the question as to why.”

The Westport Library is co-sponsoring the event and winners will be announced at a ceremony at the library targeted for 6 p.m. on April 4. The date is subject to COVID restrictions.

The entry deadline for the essay contest is Feb. 25. Up to three cash prizes will be awarded, subject to the volume and caliber of entries received and at the discretion of the judges. The first prize is $1,000, second prize is $750, and third prize is $500.

This year’s prompt is available, along with contest entry rules online at www.teamwestport.org. It is as follows:

“Why can it be so difficult to talk about race? Trevor Noah. award winning comedian, writer, and television host from South Africa says ... the first thing we have to do in any conversation is figure out what the words mean in the conversation that we’re having.”

“In 1000 words or fewer describe what you would like to explain to people in your community who avoid or struggle with talking about race or acknowledging systemic racism or who apply a colorblind approach to issues.”

First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker encouraged teens to submit essays.

“I encourage the youth of our town to participate in discussions and programs that will enhance their experience in Westport, and ultimately, in the world beyond,” she said. “I am confident that through their words, they will demonstrate that Westport is a community that welcomes conversation.”

Westport Library Executive Director Bill Harmer said the library is pleased to continue to co-sponsor the event.

“The essay contest inspires students to challenge themselves and their assumptions about race and racism,” Harmer said. “We recognize that learning is a process and the essay contest is a valuable component in that process.”