Westport announces recreational facilities to open in June

WESTPORT — The town’s Parks and Recreation Department has announced many of its recreational facilities will open in June.

“This is another important step in our reopening process,” First Selectman Jim Marpe said in a news release on Friday. “It is an example of how we are listening to the community and working to safely respond to these concerns.”

On June 1, the athletic fields at Wakeman, Staples — including Staples track — and Kings Highway will be open for individual use and exercise.

No organized, competitive, pick-up team play, practices or games will be allowed, the news release said. Current gathering rules limits groups to no more than five people.

“If compliance is not occurring, fields may be closed completely,” the news release said.

As of June 1, the Ginny Parker Field at Staples and the PJ Romano Field at Saugatuck Elementary will be closed for the summer because of construction.

Also on June 1, single rider golf carts and pull carts will be available at Longshore Golf Course through the 2 p.m. tee time, the news release said. Use is restricted so that enough time is available at the end of the day to ensure proper sanitization.

As of June 5, tee times at Longshore Golf Course will start at 7 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and will remain at 8. a.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

The town farm tennis courts and the Doubleday tennis courts behind Saugatuck Elementary School also are expected to open on June 5. Play will be limited to courts with nets and singles play only, the news release said, along with other restrictions, which can be found on the tennis pages at www.westportrecreation.com.

“Staff from the Parks and Recreation Department, Westport Police Department and Westport School District will continue to work together to monitor and enforce the rules,” Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Fava said. “We ask for everyone’s cooperation as community compliance is necessary to keep our facilities open and to allow us to continue opening additional facilities.”

