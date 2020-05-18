Westport announces delay in staffing lifeguards at beaches

WESTPORT — Lifeguards will not be at Compo Beach and Burying Hill Beach while the town awaits further guidance from the state, according to a news release on Monday.

Longshore Pool complex’s opening will also be delayed until further notice, the news release said, although the town anticipates opening the Longshore Club Park and Staples High School tennis courts on May 27.

Tennis will be limited to singles play and will only be allowed on courts 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 at Longshore and courts 2, 4 and 6 at Staples, the news release said. Use of the Longshore tennis courts will require advanced reservations with payment by credit card only, no walk-ups will be permitted.

Additional restrictions will be in place and will be posted on the tennis page of the Parks and Recreation Department website at westportrecreation.com.

Residents can check the town website at westportct.gov/covid19 for updates.