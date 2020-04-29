Westport announces May 15 opening dates for golf course, beach parking lots

WESTPORT — Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Fava announced the town anticipates opening the Longshore Golf Course and the Soundview and Compo Beach parking lots on May 15.

“All of this is subject to modification as the current health crisis causes circumstances to change,” Fava said in a news release on Wednesday. “If we find guidelines are not being followed, the town may make changes as appropriate, such as changes in capacity or whether to keep facilities open altogether.”

As of May 15, Longshore Golf Course use will be allowed under strict restrictions, which will be publicized in the next two weeks. Only walking will be allowed, the news release said. The driving range, pro shop and halfway house will remain closed and only porta-johns will be available.

“Once the Longshore Golf Course is open for golf, activities such as walking, running, etc. on the course will no longer be allowed,” Fava said. “We urge residents not to utilize the roadways within Longshore for those activities due to safety considerations.”

Beach parking at Compo and Burying Hill beaches will be limited to half its capacity to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19. Beach emblems will only be available for Westport and Weston residents, the news release said.

The Soundview and Compo Beach parking lots will be open to valid 2020 Westport and Weston beach emblem holders from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Boat slip holders and drystall holders will require their special parking pass, along with their emblem, the press release said.

Parking at Burying Hill is anticipated to open Memorial Day weekend and will require a valid 2020 Westport or Weston beach emblem.

“Compo Beach and Longshore Park are clearly Westport’s most popular outdoor destinations and we are doing everything we can to safely open them for at least limited use,” First Selectman Jim Marpe said. “We will continue to work toward opening other sports and recreation facilities, but will do so cautiously so as not to undo our efforts to combat the virus.”

Marpe said he understood residents’ desire to return to normalcy, but asked for cooperation so facilities can remain open.

“If we don’t receive that cooperation, we will have no choice but to re-tighten restrictions for the health and safety of our community,” he said.

All beach emblems can be purchased online at www.westportrecreation.com.

