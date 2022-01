Westport and Weston have announced more COVID testing with the arrival of additional at-home testing kits in both towns, plus a new testing site in Westport.

Weston also announced an expanded vaccine clinic at the schools that will now include those 12 and older.

Progressive Diagnostics will set up an additional polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, testing site at the Greens Farms Railroad Station, 2 Post Office Lane, in Westport, First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker announced Thursday.

People can schedule an appointment through the “Book an Appointment” link on Progressive Diagnostics’ homepage, https://progressive-diagnostics.com/. Payment and insurance details are available there.

“As we continue to navigate this wave of the pandemic, I want to say thank you to our community,” Tooker said. “Thank you for your patience and understanding as we collectively work to keep each other healthy and well. Access to testing remains a priority.”

Weston received 300 kits, each containing two tests, that will be given out from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 8 at Weston Middle School, First Selectwoman Samantha Nestor said Thursday.

“We hope to be able to provide kits to those who may have not been able to collect one on Jan. 3,” she said.

Vehicles will enter School Road from Weston Road. The access drive to the school will be closed until 1:45 p.m. and any cars that arrive early will be turned away, Nestor said.

Due to the limited supply, the kits will be given to people experiencing COVID symptoms or who were likely exposed to someone who tested positive. There is a limit of one kit per household and they will be given on a firs- come, first-served basis.

People must remain in their vehicles, wear masks while interacting with staff and have proof of residency.

“Monday’s distribution went smoothly in large part to our community working together,” Nestor said. “We hope that we can continue the same level of cooperation this Saturday.”

The additional testing comes amid high positivity throughout Connecticut.

Weston reported 160 cases between Dec. 19 and Jan. 1 for a positivity rate of 111.5 cases per 100,000 people. Westport reported 472 cases during that time for a positivity rate of 118.3, according to state data published Thursday.

Westport will also be giving out more tests to residents.

Tooker said town officials were informed on Wednesday Westport would receive 1,800 free at-home test kits from the state with two tests in each kit.

These tests are “designated for Westport residents whose health, economic and living circumstances place them in a vulnerable situation,” Tooker said. This includes people who are home bound, frail or elderly, have disabilities and those with financial or transportation barriers to getting COVID-19 testing.

These residents should contact Human Services at humansrv@westportct.gov or 203-341-1050 about tests. Westport’s Center for Senior Activities participants may contact WCSA at 203-341-5099 to request an at-home kit as supplies last, she said.

“The Department of Human Services is working closely with the Emergency Management Team to ensure appropriate distribution to those within our community who are most at risk,” Tooker said. “Surrounding municipalities in Fairfield County are following a similar process to distribute their allotment of free test kits.”

More information on how to get at-home or area PCR testing may be found by dialing 211, visiting https://portal.ct.gov/coronavirus, www.wwhd.org, or at local pharmacies and retail locations, Tooker said.

“We encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated, including a booster,” she said. “This is still the best protection against the virus. Additionally, people now know how to best protect themselves in public by limiting interaction with crowds, choosing to wear masks indoors, and keeping distance from others. Again, thank you to the entire Westport community for displaying such resilience.”

Weston is expanding its upcoming vaccine clinic at the Weston Intermediate School cafeteria to include ages 12 and older, including adults Superintendent Lisa Wolak said.

“There is no cost to school or family for this clinic,” she said in an email to families, adding families must pre-register as no walk-ins will be accepted.

The clinic for the first dose will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 11 and the second dose clinic will be at that time on Feb. 2.

Participants must provide a photocopy of both sides of a valid ID, such as a driver's license. In the case of a minor, the parent should submit a copy of valid ID. A copy of the participants insurance card should also be provided to help reimburse Griffin for the vaccination services, Wolak said.