WESTPORT — The town has added two more electric vehicles to its fleet, increasing a collection that already includes a Tesla and two hybrid Toyota Priuses.

Last week, the Town of Westport announced that it had leased two new Chevy Bolts for staff field work. The Bolts will be used for municipal inspections by the public works engineering division and the assessor’s office.

The price of the lease was not immediately available.

“It’s a major win for our sustainability goals,” said town operations director Sara Harris. “We feel strongly about reducing (our) carbon footprint.”

In 2017, the town vowed to make Westport a net-zero community by 2050, meaning no net impact on greenhouse gas emissions, water quality or waste creation.

“This is a huge part of reaching those net-zero goals,” Harris said of the new vehicles.

The town took a step toward that goal in 2019 when it added a fully electric 2020 Tesla Model 3 to its police department fleet. Harris said Westport has long had a commitment to sustainable vehicles. She said the Bolts also were a sensible choice because they have a low maintenance cost and a longer expected service life than competitors.

The vehicles have been leased though the Enterprise Fleet Management program, which the town entered in 2020.

Will Healey, media relations manager with the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, applauded the increased use of electric vehicles.

Last year, DEEP launched the EV Roadmap, which lays out its strategy to accelerate electric vehicle adoption in the state through policies and regulatory tools addressing transportation equity, purchasing incentives, consumer education and other strategies.

“Connecticut suffers from some of the worst air quality in the country,” Healey said. “Wide-scale (electric vehicle) deployment will drive reductions in harmful criteria pollutants from the transportation sector, resulting in better air and better health for our residents, many of whom live along heavily-traveled transportation corridors.”