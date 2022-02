WESTPORT — Construction on the Cavalry Road Bridge is just weeks away from completion once construction on the project resumes March 2 after the winter shut down period.

Westport Town Engineer Keith Wilberg said despite the construction team hitting a few delays along the way, there’s only about six to eight weeks of work left once construction continues.

“They were building last year and they ran into a couple different delays, which have not been uncommon in the past few years, especially with COVID and supply chain issues,” Wilberg said. “They were hoping to put it in by the fall and finish construction last year, but that didn’t happen.”

Wilberg said in the meantime, the contractors are going to put the bridge’s beams up. He said the cold weather presents certain issues in construction, which is why they stop during the winter. While they can’t put down asphalt, they can do some cold weather work.

“We were able to have the contractor coordinate putting the beams on the bridge and that’s what they’re going to be doing next week,” Wilberg said. “Once they get the beams up and they can start work again and the weather is fine, they probably only have six to eight weeks left of work.”

“They’re closer to the finish line than the start line,” he added.

The bridge beams will be installed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 2 through March 4. The dates and times are subject to weather conditions.

The town will be placing additional traffic detours to use local roads to deliver the oversize crane, bridge beams and tractor trailer. The detour area includes Cavalry Road, Crooked Mile Road, Red Coat Road, Hermit Lane, and all roads and driveways that use those roadways.

Wilberg said the current detour pattern will go back into effect once the beams are installed.

The $2.32 million project has been a topic of discussion for the last few years.

The main reason the bridge is being replaced is because it was deemed structurally deficient and in poor condition in a March 2017 Connecticut Department of Transportation Bridge Inspection Report, said Jay Costello, vice president of Wengell, McDonnell & Costello, Inc., the engineering firm leading the project.

Controversy arose over how the project would be funded. About 80 percent is covered by a federal government and the remaining 20 percent of about $464,000 would be split between Westport and Weston.

Weston’s push to have Westport pay more toward the project eventually culminated in a Westport Board of Finance member suggesting to increase beach sticker prices for Weston residents. Other members accused Weston of not being “good neighbors.”

A state statute stipulates that maintenance expenses on shared town bridges shall be split based on a formula of total revenue collected by the towns in the past three fiscal years. The ratio would be recalculated every year the project is in effect, based on state statue and revenue provided to each town.

With some reluctance, the Westport Board of Finance unanimously approved $62,000 toward the repair project on Jan. 8. 2020, the Representative Town Meeting later approved it on Feb. 4, 2020.