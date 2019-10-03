Westport Zoning Board of Appeals candidate: Jim Ezzes

Jim Ezzes

Party: Democrat

Zoning Board of Appeals candidate

Town: Westport

Age: 69

Incumbent: yes

Current job: General Contractor - Soundview Builders LLC

Education: Graduated from Ohio University and went to graduate school at Harvard.

The most important issue in this election: A Zoning Board of Appeals in Connecticut doesn't have issues. It is a quasi judicial board and functions as a"safety valve" for the Planning and Zoning Commission. Applications are made to the ZBA to vary or seek relief from the zoning regulations.

Other issues: Building in Westport is reaching the saturation level. Now is the time we need to plan carefully for the future We also need to ensure that the children of Westport receive the finest education we can provide.

Family: Since moving to Westport in 1953 my family has been active contributors to the community and involved in local and state Democratic politics. My Mother was an RTM member and a long serving Democratic registrar of voters. My brother was the chairman of the Board of Finance. I am the current chairman of the Zoning Board of Appeals.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Member of the development board for The Cultural Alliance of Fairfield County. The organization is the advocacy group for over 600 arts organizations throughout Fairfield County.

Campaign website: N/A