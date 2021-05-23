Westport Woman's Club hosts first post-pandemic art show Jarret Liotta May 23, 2021 Updated: May 23, 2021 11:29 a.m.
People were happy to be back inside at the Westport Woman's Club's annual art show on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
Jarret Liotta
Westport photographer Bernie Perry talks about his work at the Westport Woman's Club's annual art show on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
Jarret Liotta
Cathy Diamond of Westport enjoys the work of Susan Leggitt of Norwalk at the Westport Woman's Club's annual art show on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
Jarret Liotta
Past President Christina McVaney, left, talks with Birgit Kovacs of Danbury at the Westport Woman's Club's annual art show on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less 5 of19
Christina McVaney, past president and chair of the Yankee Doodle Fair, at the Westport Woman's Club's annual art show on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
Jarret Liotta
George Afif of Westport enjoys the collection at the Westport Woman's Club's annual art show on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
Jarret Liotta
Andrea Moore, left, and Jennifer Tooker, right, who are running for second and first selectpersons, respectively, on the GOP ticket, talk with Virginia Ferrari of Westport at the Westport Woman's Club's annual art show on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
Jarret Liotta
Norwalk ceramics artist Jon Puzzuoli talks about his work at the Westport Woman's Club's annual art show on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less 10 of19
Lucy Krupenye of Wilton checks out the creations of Nina Bentley of Westport at the Westport Woman's Club's annual art show on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
Jarret Liotta
Local artist and show curator Miggs Burroughs at the Westport Woman's Club's annual art show on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
Jarret Liotta
Nancy Saite of Westport welcomes people at the Westport Woman's Club's annual art show on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
Jarret Liotta
Artist Nina Bentley of Westport jokes with First Selectman Jim Marpe at the Westport Woman's Club's annual art show on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less 15 of19
Roseann Stengler of Westport looks over some pieces at the Westport Woman's Club's annual art show on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
Jarret Liotta
Sandy Kohlbrenner, left, and Shirley Schwarz, both of Westport, talk about the work at the Westport Woman's Club's annual art show on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
Jarret Liotta
Susan Fehlinger, Bridgeport artist, stands by some of her work at the Westport Woman's Club's annual art show on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
Jarret Liotta
WESTPORT — The return of the annual art show at the Westport Woman’s Club had everyone in high spirits Saturday afternoon, celebrating tradition, community and another step toward normalcy following the pandemic.
“This is our sixth annual show,” said local artist Miggs Burroughs, who curated the event, which ran Saturday and Sunday, and displayed some of his unique lenticular work.