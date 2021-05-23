Westport Woman's Club hosts first post-pandemic art show

WESTPORT — The return of the annual art show at the Westport Woman’s Club had everyone in high spirits Saturday afternoon, celebrating tradition, community and another step toward normalcy following the pandemic.

“This is our sixth annual show,” said local artist Miggs Burroughs, who curated the event, which ran Saturday and Sunday, and displayed some of his unique lenticular work.

Burroughs, who grew up in town, commended the club’s role in supporting the Westport arts community.

“The Woman’s Club has this amazing history — I’d say going back 100 years or more — of promoting art and artists,” he said.

He remembered having his own portrait painted at the club’s Yankee Doodle Fair in the 1950s, where local volunteers included renowned artists Howard Munce, Tracy Sugarman, and his father, Bernard Burroughs.

Fourteen artists had their work for sale — for a total of about 100 pieces — including photographers, painters, and ceramic sculptors.

“We’re super excited because it’s our first fundraiser post-pandemic,” said Christina McVaney, past club president and chair of the Yankee Doodle Fair.

“We’re hoping it’s going to be successful,” she said, noting that funds will go toward the scholarships that the club provides for local students with need.

McVaney said just being able to have the event in-person was a success in itself, with last year’s being online.

“The club’s open,” she said. “Our rentals are open. The Curio Cottage is open. We’re open for business.”

Nina Bentley, a local sculpture artist and painter, said she was thrilled to be at a communal event.

“It’s nice to be out and see all these wonderful people,” she said. “It’s like our first time, our first event. It’s very special.”

Bernie Perry, a Westport photographer who was showing his work, was also very pleased to take part.

“It’s a very well-curated show,” he said. “The way everything’s hung, the open space, and the light is excellent.”

Leah Scherzer, the club’s art show chair, praised Burroughs for his volunteer work on the show, which included doing all the hanging of materials himself.

“It’s beyond our expectations,” she said. “It’s all worked out beautifully.”