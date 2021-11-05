Westport, Weston and Fairfield awarded for sustainability

Westport, Weston and Fairfield have achieved Sustainable CT certification and will officially be recognized later this month for their effort in making their municipalities more efficient, resilient and inclusive.
The three towns are among a group of 23 Connecticut municipalities that have met the standards of sustainability. Westport and Fairfield qualified for the silver-level certification, the highest level of certification currently offered. Weston is one of 11 towns that qualified for bronze-level certification.