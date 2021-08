WESTPORT — Just as many people freshened up their looks after spending more than a year at home, the Westport Weston Family YMCA’s Robin Tauck Wellness Center is also getting an update.

This week, the center has been closed so that it can get some new equipment, fresh paint, flooring and mirrors. It’s expected to reopen on Monday.

These updates to the wellness center happen every few years, in an attempt to keep the wellness center current, said Judy Klein, health and wellness director for the Westport Weston Y.

“They like to switch up the equipment every three to four years to make sure we have the latest and greatest,” she said.

This most recent update was actually supposed to take place last year, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Klein said much of the new equipment will be from the Matrix brand, which is “top of the line” equipment, she said.

When the center reopens, staff will be on hand to teach patrons on how to use the new equipment, she said.

“We are very excited to be offering orientation to new members about the machines,” she said.

Klein said the center improvements have “generated a lot of excitement” among members.

“I think, right now, people are happy to have something new and exciting to look forward to, particularly in a safe environment,” she said.

The Westport Weston Family YMCA is at 14 Allen Raymond Lane in Westport.