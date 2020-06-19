Westport Weston YMCA to reopen Monday

WESTPORT — After closing its facilities on March 12 due to safety concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19, the Westport Weston Family YMCA will reopen its facility on Monday, June 22. The reopening will be conducted under the guidance of state and local guidelines and will take place in phases.

“The Westport Weston Family YMCA has served the Westport and Weston communities for more than 96 years, during which we have made it through many challenging times together, none perhaps as impactful for our community and our Y as this COVID crisis,” said Pat Riemersma, CEO, The Westport Weston Family YMCA. “We are thrilled to begin reopening our facilities, welcoming back our members and the community, and getting back to what we do best - helping everyone reach their full potential.”

In preparation for reopening facilities, the Westport Weston Family YMCA has been following guidelines from state and local officials to ensure all components of facilities, including fitness equipment, pools, Camp Mahackeno, common areas and office spaces, are cleaned and sanitized to meet the highest standards for hygiene and safety. The Y has also modified policies and programs to facilitate safe social/physical distancing practices.

“When we closed our facilities in March, we did so to protect the health and well-being of all our staff, volunteers, members and participants. As we now reopen our facilities, we do so with that same commitment to keeping everyone who enters our doors safe,” said Riemersma.

According to Riemersma, the first phase of reopening will include: Wellness Center, Indoor Competitive Pool and Outdoor Pool, Group Fitness Classes, Personal Training and Camp Mahackeno. While in the facility, members and staff will be required to wear masks, observe social distancing, and cleaning and disinfecting will be continues by the staff.

Additional phases of reopening will include, Kids Club, the warm pool, and additional classes and programs.

More information about these phases will be made available on the Y’s website: www.westporty.org.

“We are so excited to reopen our facilities to our community. More importantly, however, our Y has always been more than a building. Our Y is about people - people from all backgrounds and walks of life who come together to improve their lives, nurture their families and strengthen their community,” said Riemersma. “We are so incredibly grateful to the people who have stood by us throughout these challenging times. You were here for your community when it needed it most, and we remain here for you.”

For more information about reopening, membership renewal and reactivation and program registration, visit www.westporty.org.