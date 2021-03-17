Westport Weston YMCA opens new gymnastics center, studio space March 17, 2021 Updated: March 17, 2021 5:30 p.m.
Exterior of the Westport Weston Family YMCA, in Westport, Conn. March 16, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
Eliza Carey walks on a balance beam in the company of her au pair, Bernelee Kritzinger, during a visit to a gymnasium of the Westport Weston Family YMCA, in Westport, Conn. March 16, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
Eliza Carey bounces on a trampoline in the arms of her au pair, Bernelee Kritzinger, during a visit to a gymnasium of the Westport Weston Family YMCA, in Westport, Conn. March 16, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
Carolyne Fierson, right, and her son Andrew swim with instructor Josephine Rojas during a swim lesson in the pool of the Westport Weston Family YMCA, in Westport, Conn. March 16, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 5 of13
Carolyne Fierson, right, and her son Andrew swim with instructor Josephine Rojas during a swim lesson in the pool of the Westport Weston Family YMCA, in Westport, Conn. March 16, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
Exterior of the Westport Weston Family YMCA, in Westport, Conn. March 16, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
The open-air amphitheater on the grounds of the Westport Weston Family YMCA, in Westport, Conn. March 16, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
Two giant slides have been installed on the grounds of the Westport Weston Family YMCA, in Westport, Conn. March 16, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 10 of13
A spin class set up with participants at a safe social distance in a gymnasium of the Westport Weston Family YMCA, in Westport, Conn. March 16, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
People using treadmills and other workout equipment are kept at a safe social distance at the Westport Weston Family YMCA, in Westport, Conn. March 16, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
WESTPORT — People tumbled on mats and balanced throughout the colorful gymnastics center at the
Westport Weston Family YMCA on Tuesday morning.
It’s a sight that wouldn’t have been possible until recently, but one years in the making as the center underwent a $27 million expansion and renovation project, which wrapped up last fall. Though the fanfare around the completion was a bit subdued due to COVID-19, staff members say it has been busier than ever.
