Westport Weston YMCA makes masks optional, loosens other COVID restrictions

WESTPORT — The Westport Weston Family YMCA is going mask-optional, opening its steam room and sauna, letting people swim for longer periods of time and taking other steps to loosen its COVID-19 restrictions.
The changes were announced late last month and most were effectively immediately. Westport-Weston YMCA CEO Anjali McCormick said the facility is following the lead of Gov. Ned Lamont and Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe, both of whom have taken steps recently to loosen COVID restrictions on the state and local level.