Westport-Weston Health District warns of possible COVID scam

WESTPORT — The Westport-Weston Health District is urging residents to be cautious in light of possible scammers posing as COVID-19 contact tracers.

“The imposters/scammers claimed to work on behalf of the sheriff’s office or the local heal department and needed to load contact tracing onto the victim’s computer,” the health district said in a statement. “Do not fall victim to these scammers.”

Official contact tracers working on behalf of the health district or the state Department of Public Health will never ask to enter a resident’s home, threaten them with a fine, or ask for personal financial information, it said.

“Anyone asking for such information is trying to do harm or steal your identity, money, or both,” the health district said. “Should such a person come to your home and request entrance, please call the police department immediately.”

The health district said residents should never pay a contact tracer, give out their social security number nor financial information. Residents should not share immigration status as legitimate contract tracers do not need and will not ask for this information, it said.

The health district said it is important to note contract tracing is an important component of public health.

“If you agree to participate, you may elect to receive daily health assessment reminders via text, email, or phone,” the health district said. “You will be reminded to do a simple assessment of your symptoms each day.”

The information collected will help to slow the spread of the virus in local communities, it said.

“It is important to note that all information collected is kept strictly confidential,” the health district said. “Contacts who are identified will not be given information on cases.”

